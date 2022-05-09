Arjun Kapoor shares his before-and-after body transformation pics, impressed Ranveer Singh comments ‘Hayee garmi’

Arjun Kapoor is set to complete a decade as a Bollywood actor. But he has more than one reason to celebrate this year. The actor, who has been working on his fitness, is proud of his transformation that he has achieved in the past 15 months. The actor on Monday posted two photos of himself. In the first picture, Arjun is seen flaunting his perfectly chiselled body.

Sharing the picture, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 – it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who i am (chest hair included)”.

The picture received immense love from Arjun’s friends and fans. Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor lauded Arjun’s hard work. Actor Karan Wahi wrote, “So much to be proud of brother. More power to you.” Varun Dhawan also appreciated Arjun’s efforts for being the healthy version of himself. Parineeti Chopra commented, “Well done baba.”

Arjun also received a compliment from his Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh. Ranveer, who is busy promoting Jayeshbhai Jordaar, wrote “Haye garmi” in the comment section of the post. Many of his followers, friends called him “inspiring.”

Last year, during a show, Arjun Kapoor revealed how he weighed 150 kgs at a point of his life, which caused several health issues. “It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old,” Arjun recalled on disovery+’s Star vs Food, adding that he looked at food for comfort.

“I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally… so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating, and fast food culture came into India at that point of time and fast food is ‘fast food’, so you can go after school and keep eating. It is very difficult to let go because eventually, there is nobody to stop you beyond a point. Your mother loves you; she will reprimand you, but you are still a kid, and they give you benefit of the doubt ki yeh umar hai khaane ki, theek hai.”

“One Diwali just ate biryani and had a tub of ice cream, and then I said ‘bas!’ Is Zindagi ke liye bohot kha liya, ab apni agli zindagi ke liye nahi kahunga! And that’s where the new phase of my life started, where I learnt how to let go,” he concluded.