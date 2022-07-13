Arjun Kapoor shares pictures with ‘obsessed villain’ Tara Sutaria, fan says ‘Villains are the best’

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday took to Instagram to post a series of photos with Ek Villain Returns co-star Tara Sutaria. Sharing the pictures, the 37-year-old actor wrote, “Can someone explain why this Villain is obsessed with pulling my cheeks???”

In the photos, Kapoor can be seen sporting a black tee and beanie. Sutaria can be seen pouting in one of the pictures tagged as ‘cute’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunning’ by fans. One of the fans commented, “Cheek cheek ke kaho – Villains are the best!!”

Calling Arjun Kapoor’s cheek squishy, Tara Sutaria wrote in the comments section of the post, “Because the cheeks are just toooo darn squishyyyy! Also I was gonna post this.”

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kapoor said that he and Sutaria have natural chemistry. The actor said, “It’s really nice to see how people have liked Tara and my pairing in Ek Villain Returns’ trailer. I am glad they are appreciating our chemistry and how we are looking at each other. We have natural chemistry with each other and we feed off each other’s energy.”

He added, “Every new and fresh on-screen pairing has to stand the test of the audience. It is the public that decides whether or not they are excited to invest and watch this new pairing on screen. It feels great that Tara and I have found appreciation and we can’t wait to floor you guys when you see us in the film.”

Ek Villain Returns marks the first collaboration between Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. The Mohit Suri directorial, also starring Disha Patani and John Abraham, is set to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor has The Lady Killer and Kuttey in the pipeline.