Arjun Kapoor weighs in on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan amid ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy: ‘Artistes have to do what the film demands’

Actor Arjun Kapoor feels that artistes need to do whatever it takes to fulfill the requirements of their respective projects. He said this in reaction to the controversy surrounding the song “Besharam Rang” from the upcoming film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Arjun also said it is important to have faith in the censor board, but said that talking about this topic gives it ‘undue’ importance.

For the unversed, a certain section of the public has opposed actor Deepika Padukone’s bikini-clad look in the song “Besharam Rang”. Protests against the song took place in different parts of the country, including New Delhi.

In an interview with India Today, Arjun said, “I think the fact that we are discussing it will give undue advantage to it at this point. We have to trust our censor board and the central government as they operate together. I think everybody has a right to an opinion in a democracy, but we as artistes have to do what the film demands and have to stick to that authenticity. I don’t think we need to get caught up in a question that gives undue importance to things that create unnecessary banter and chatter.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is set to release on January 25, over four years after his last film, Zero. Besides Shah Rukh and Deepika, the film also stars John Abraham as the villain.

Arjun, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns was is currently promoting his upcoming film Kuttey, added, “Our job should always be to do what is needed for the film and then give the film to the people who can decide what offends them and what doesn’t. I think we have followed that for a long time. Every film that gets made has to follow a process, even our film is no exception. We should just trust the process and the rules in a democracy.”

Kuttey is directed by Aasman Bhardwaj and also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma. At the trailer launch event of the film, Arjun said that Kuttey was offered to him during the first lockdown two years ago and watching it come out so beautifully now had overwhelmed him. He said, “As an actor after ten years I got to be a part of this amazing ensemble and work with such amazing—most of them for the first time— for me it is a big tick mark from the bucket list of being an entertainer, a performer and the quest to be a better actor.”