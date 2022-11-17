Arjun Kapoor schools reporter for asking question on intimacy and multiple partners before marriage

Actor Arjun Kapoor was recently at the launch of MTV’s Nishedh Season 2 where he was talking about various topics when he was faced with a rather amusing question. The actor who spoke about diverse issues such as STDs, Tuberculosis and abortion, was asked of his opinion on having multiple partners before marriage and pre-marital sex.

According to a report in News 18, a reporter told Arjun, “Our country’s identity, our country’s strong culture — where one should not have sex before marriage — why do you think before or after the wedding, there should be multiple partners or have open sex because India’s identity is one man one woman. We live once, we die once, and we marry also only once.”

To this, Arjun gave a detailed reply, “In a person’s life, there are many highs and lows. You meet lots of people, you explore a lot of relationships. When you decide to get married, it is a bigger deal than perhaps not being married. Being in a relationship is a bigger deal but not as big as marriage. There are processes to reach that stage.”

The actor, who is in a relationship with Malaika Arora, further said that it is wrong to talk about people like video games.

“Before that, if you are curious, you want to discover life, aap uss pehle insaan se milke ye nahi decide kar sakte ke issi se shaadi hogi. How will you know if they are right or not? If you’re compatible or not? At the age of 18-20, what do you understand about love? Many times you think it is true love but later you realise you want to focus on your career or we cannot live up to this relationship because there are a few things that are not working out. That’s allowed, why is that not allowed? When you ask questions such as ‘multiple partners’, this is not a video game. So change your question, the answer is logical,” he said.