Arjun Kapoor says Pathaan is an ’emotion’, calls Shah Rukh Khan the ‘most cinematic actor’ of the generation

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in the film Kuttey, has opened up about his favourite movies, and his love for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor called SRK the most ‘cinematic’ actor of the generation and said that he always recommends people to watch Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

In an interview with IMDb, Arjun said, “I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and I love watching his films in theatres. I think he is the most cinematic actor we have of our generation. He brings that big screen experience with every scene, every shot he does. Even just catching a glimpse of him in Brahmastra gave me excitement.”

Arjun took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and said that Shah Rukh’s Pathaan is not just a film, it’s an emotion. He added, “Congratulations to the entire team for making a film that will be watched over and over again.”

In the interview, Arjun Kapoor also spoke about himself and said, “It’s an everyday journey. I am a work in progress. I am very intuitive about people. I can figure out who’s putting up a facade or who is acting in front of me. That’s why I am so guarded and confused.”

Arjun further showered praise on his Kuttey co-stars Kumud Mishra and Tabu. The actor said, “I have spent the most amount of time with Kumud sir and it’s the second time I am working with him. I love Tabu. I was looking forward to working with her. But just the grace that Kumud Mishra has and just the ability he has to allow you to not feel insecure around him is amazing.”

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer. He also has Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipeline.