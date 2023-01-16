Arjun Kapoor says Janhvi Kapoor is ‘insecure’ and ‘has no confidence in her own ability’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his step-sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, saying that she is ‘insecure’ and has ‘no confidence in her own ability’. Arjun also spoke about his ‘unique’ relationship with girlfriend Malaika Arora and added that they fit into each other’s life perfectly.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arjun said that he likes talking to Janhvi. “She is hungry. She is insecure. She is worried and she has no confidence in her own ability. She is very unassuming about who’s daughter she is and that is important. Her choices are interesting because I think she has come at a time where you have to be fearless. She is ready to take chances,” he said.

The actor added that Janhvi’s future is very bright because as an actor she is willing to take risks and chances. He further said that he has a very ‘solid’ bond with Janhvi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Talking about Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor said, “Having a partner who keeps you secure and grounded will reflect in your daily movement and thinking. She has definitely allowed me to be my own person. We both fit into each other’s lives very nicely even though we have a unique relationship from society’s perspective. She is the major reason I can go to sleep being happy and wake up being happy.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film Kuttey. The movie also starred Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shardul Bhardwaj, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra.