Arjun Kapoor: ‘Kuttey is a journey of ten years of hard work to find my own groove’

Actor Arjun Kapoor says his decade long journey in Bollywood has found a beautiful outlet in his film Kuttey. It is the culmination of him finding his niche as an actor and diving into the world of inventive storytelling with the upcoming dark comedy.

Directed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey is headlined by an ensemble starring Arjun, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra.

During the trailer launch of the film, Arjun said Kuttey was offered to him during the first lockdown two years ago and watching it come out so beautifully now had overwhelmed him. “As an actor after ten years I got to be a part of this amazing ensemble and work with such amazing—most of them for the first time— for me it is a big tick mark from the bucket list of being an entertainer, a performer and the quest to be a better actor,” he said.

Arjun, who had earned rave reviews for Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar earlier, said Kuttey made him step out of his comfort zone.

“You never stop learning in this profession, success or failure is never in our hands, but learning is. My choice to do this film was to get out of my comfort zone, to do something that really excites me and makes me nervous. I was very nervous sharing screen space with such amazing actors and doing a film which is perhaps not as mainstream as people are used to seeing me in.

“I’m happy that this film has become a reality and the fact that I seem like I fit in the trailer nicely with such good actors and I look the part. Full credit to Aasmaan for the way he designed the look and made the film. If I can sum it up, Kuttey is a journey of ten years of hard work to find my own groove and my own niche as an actor. So I’m really proud and happy to do this film,” he added.

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, the film has been co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. Vishal has also composed the music of the film with lyrics by Gulzar. Kuttey is scheduled to release on January 13.