Arjun Kapoor says he had an ‘outburst on set’: ‘Had every right to do so’

On Monday morning, Arjun Kapoor posted a cryptic post on Instagram sharing that he had an ‘outburst’ on his film set. While he did not give many details, he mentioned that he had every right to do so. The actor also hinted that everyone will get to know about the matter tomorrow and that he is not in a mood to explain. Sources said that this may be a publicity gimmick for his next assignment.

Sharing an Instagram story, Arjun wrote, “Yeah I had an outburst on set, but I had every and I mean EVERY right to do so. Irritation bahot hai, abhi mood nahi hai samjhane ka… kal pata chal jayega!!!”

Arjun Kapoor is shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film also features actors John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani and is produced by T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to the 2014 Sidharth Malhotra-Shraddha Kapoor film, which featured Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar film Bhoot Police, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film got a mixed review from critics and masses, although Arjun’s performance did garner him some praise. He recently also announced his next The Ladykiller, which as per the actor is his ‘most ambitious film’.

On the personal front, Arjun is going pretty strong with Malaika Arora. Yesterday, taking to Instagram, the actor shared a romantic post for his lady love. He stated that every time she laughs at his nonsense, it makes him happy.

Sharing a picture from their Diwali outing, Arjun wrote, “When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy… @malaikaaroraofficial.” The photo is from a recent Diwali party hosted by Anil Kapoor at his residence. Arjun and Malaika were seen arriving hand in hand for the bash.