Arjun Kapoor says he got a black eye, was suspended from school after he got in a fight for Sonam Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that he can ‘bindaas enjoy’ with his uncle Sanjay Kapoor. In a conversation with radio host Sidharth Kannan, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Sanjay, calling him a ‘fantastic guy’. “He’s somebody who is always so full of life. He’s someone who has had one of the biggest debuts, seen a low, and has come fighting back,” said Arjun, adding, “He’s a true fighter — to have a successful brother around, yet still having a personality like that. He’s a fantastic guy, I love hanging out with him. I’ve spent more time with him than my own father, when growing up. He’s too entertaining.”

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor also had a funny anecdote to share about his cousin Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor and how he got a black eye for her. “Sonam and I were in the same school. I was chubby then. I used to love playing basketball and so did Sonam. One day, it was a typical, cliched scene where seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and announced it was their time to play. Sonam came crying to me. She said, ‘He behaved badly with me, this boy.’ I asked, ‘Who’s this boy?’ I am not a violent person at all. Neither in my childhood nor now. But I do get angry. I got angry and I went. That boy came and I abused him. He looked at me, kept staring at my verbal diarrhoea of abuses, he just looked at me.”

Arjun added that he was suspended after this fight, “He took his hand and punched me. I went back home with a black eye. Sonam was saying sorry to me and I remember, he was a part of some national level boxing. He was a boxer. Maine galat ladke se panga le liya tha Sonam ke chakkar mein (I messed with the wrong guy for Sonam). I got the punch and had to go to the doctor. I got suspended because I abused. I was the instigator of the problem. After that I told Sonam, ‘you take care of yourself in school because I have been defamed very badly. I can’t do this’,” he added.

It is common knowledge that Arjun has been in a steady relationship with actress-model Malaika Arora for over three years, and their photos are flooded with gushing comments by fans. In the interview, when Kannan asked him about the person who he can’t hide anything from, Arjun said, “ “My girlfriend knows me inside out, even if I hide, she can spot if there’s something amiss. She can spot it instantly.”