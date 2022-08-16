Arjun Kapoor says film industry made a mistake by being silent amid boycott trends: ‘We tolerated a little too much, now people are used to it’

The Hindi film industry has been going through a rather dull phase and after the underwhelming performance of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, there is even more cause for concern. Films with big stars like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have also failed to impress the audience. Both the films faced boycott calls from a section of social media prior to their release. Leading stars of both films — Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar — had addressed the boycott trends as well, appealing people to give their films a chance.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, actor Arjun Kapoor spoke about various reasons that might be hampering the film industry. “I think we made a mistake by being silent for so long. Our decency was taken for our weakness. We always believe in ‘let the work speak for itself, all this doesn’t matter’,” he told Bollywood Hungama as Kapoor spoke about the cancel culture that has besieged the film industry since 2020. He added, “We tolerated a little too much. Now people are used to it.”

Arjun said that as a film industry, they need to come together and get to the root of issue as many of the boycott hashtags have an agenda behind them, and are far from reality. “We need to come together and do something very genuine about it because whatever is written, whatever hashtags are used, they are far away from the reality,” he said. The Ek Villain Returns actor continued, “Some agendas, they are turned into something big when in fact they don’t even exist.”

Arjun said that with every film, every move that the industry makes, there is opposition on every corner. “The industry is losing its shine. We have turned a blind eye and said let it be. We believed when the theatres reopen, films will do well and all will be well,” he said. And while 2022 seemed to have a promising start with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the momentum has not stayed.

He added, “The last two months have been detrimental to the film industry because a lot of films have not done well. Do I feel it is a narrative created? No. I feel some films have not been good enough. At the same time, the narrative does not help either. People who are creating the narrative get more ammunition when the film is not as good.”

Arjun’s last Ek Villain Returns did not receive good reviews. The film’s lifetime collection stands at Rs 40 crore.