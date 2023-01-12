Arjun Kapoor says an actor has to do ‘dhong’ to fit in a civilized society: ‘Har cheez agar bolna chalu karunga toh naukri se nikal denge’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who will next be seen in the movie Kuttey, has opened up about feeling ‘suffocated’ in the film industry. Arjun said that sometimes an actor has to do ‘dhong’ to fit in this civilized society.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arjun said, “It’s not always easy to put yourself out there in the most purest way. You cannot always speak the truth. Thoda sa dhong karna padta hai to fit in a civilized society. You should be able to tell people what you feel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor also said that sometimes he feels ‘suffocated’. “Not only because of the profession, in general, sometimes you would like to be your pure self, but that’s not easy. Main har cheez agar bolna chalu karunga toh naukri se nikal denge (If I start speaking everything on my mind, then they will fire me from the job). It is interesting to pretend to be sharif because that’s how we are supposed to be.”

Kuttey is helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasman Bharadwaj. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 13. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Kumud Mishra.

Ahead of the release of the film, a special screening was organised on January 11 for Bollywood celebrities. Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Sing, Jackky Bhagnani, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Aparshakti Khurrana among others attended the event. Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj were also snapped at the screening.