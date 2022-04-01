Arjun Kapoor reveals why he opened up about relationship with Malaika Arora: ‘If there is a quest to have a relationship…’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have embraced their relationship in front of the world and the two are quite open about it in the media. In a recent chat, Arjun said that instead of being in the grey area of speculation, it is always better to accept the truth, otherwise the relationship might come across as frivolous.

Arjun told host Janice Sequeira in a recent episode of Social Media Star, “I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation… what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous. And if there is a quest to have a relationship, then it’s better to just give it respect on your own by stepping out and saying, ‘this is our boundary, and now we are together’.”

Arjun also spoke about the naysayers who dismiss his relationship on social media. “People have opinions because they love having opinions. In India, we love gossiping, we’ve all become jananis. We all want to discuss ‘when will they get married, they don’t look good together, you think this is going to last, look at the way he is looking’,” he said.

He added that all it takes is one interview, or one film release to change people’s perception. He said, “All it takes is one Friday, or one interview where you explain yourself, all it takes is that much time for people’s perception to keep changing about you.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a few years and often post about each other on social media.