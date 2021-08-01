Arjun Kapoor on old equation with Janhvi Kapoor: ‘There were silences’

Prior to Sridevi’s death in 2018, actor Arjun Kapoor says that his relationship with sister Janhvi Kapoor was punctuated with silences. Today, Arjun is quite close to his half-sisters Jahnvi and Khushi and has been a solid support for the two of them. Yet, this affectionate relationship was not born overnight.

In an interview with Bazaar magazine, Arjun opened up about his previous equation with Jahnvi. “There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying,” he said. Janhvi added, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood”. Teasing Janhvi for her statement, Arjun said, “Glad you caught onto that.” Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are the children from Boney Kapoor’s first marriage with Mona Shourie.

Later, Boney married Sridevi and the couple had two children, Janhvi and Khushi. After Sridevi’s sudden death in 2018, Arjun became a more prominent figure in their lives, and was their pillar of support during that particularly traumatic phase.

Janhvi added that while they don’t visit each other regularly or know every intimate detail about each other’s lives, she feels secure with Arjun and his sister Anshula. “I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life.”

On Koffee With Karan in 2018, Arjun, who appeared with Janhvi for the talk show, spoke about how Sridevi’s death changed his equation with Janhvi and Khushi. “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short’,” he had said.

The brother-sister duo also appeared on the cover for the magazine, their first together. Arjun shared the cover on his Instagram account and captioned the post, “Btw @janhvikapoor has the best brother ever cause he’s always got her back.”

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Janhvi’s last outing was in Roohi, and she’s now busy with Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.