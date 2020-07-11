Arjun Kapoor resumes shooting after 4 months

Arjun Kapoor is back to shooting after a long hiatus due to the nationwide lockdown. .(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Arjun Kapoor is back to shooting after a long hiatus due to the nationwide lockdown. .(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

After Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and a few others, Arjun Kapoor too, has resumed shooting after a long hiatus due to the nationwide lockdown. Arjun Kapoor recently got back to work and advocated for others to do the same while following all safety precautions.

In a statement, Arjun said, “I think every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. Things have changed forever but we will all have to work, we will all have to support our families. So, everyone concerned will make their environment as safe as possible so that all are protected and we resume some sort of normalcy on our work front. I shot for the first time after 4 months.”

The actor also revealed that adequate safety measures on the sets of his commercial shoot put him at complete ease. “I have to admit that I was a bit jittery at the start but seeing all the safety measures in place, I became absolutely fine in no time. Naturally, the initial days of us stepping out to work again will be a little difficult for all of us psychologically. But today, I’m more confident of shooting and being around people on the sets because I have seen the extensive preparations that people are taking to ensure we have the highest safety measures on the sets.”

“It felt very good to resume work and I’m looking forward to my next shooting days,” Arjun concluded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd