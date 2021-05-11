Arjun Kapoor remembers late mother as his debut Ishaqzaade turns 9: ‘Yesterday was Mother’s Day, I hated every bit of it’

It has been nine years since Arjun Kapoor made his debut in Hindi films with Yash Raj Film’s romance Ishaqzaade, which was written and directed by Habib Faisal and also starred Parineeti Chopra. Both, Arjun and Parineeti’s performances in the film were appreciated by the audiences and critics alike.

As the film finishes nine years since its release, Arjun Kapoor took to his social media platforms on Monday to remember his late mother Mona Kapoor who died shortly before the film released. Sharing a picture of his younger self with Mona, Arjun wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday was Mother’s Day I hated every bit of it…. Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back…”

In an earlier interview, Arjun had opened up on losing her month a month and a half before his debut came out. “Of course it hurts and haunts me everyday. I miss my mom everyday. That’s something that won’t ever come back to me. Just when I was going to stand up on my own two feet, my backbone snapped. All the success and the failure, the love and hatred in these 8 years is all handle-able but what’s not handle-able is the fact that I don’t have her around me. Aap mujhe jitni nafraat doge chalega because I have seen the lowest lows in my life already. I lost my mother 45 days before I was about to embark on the toughest journey of my life where the world was going to see me. Everything else seems small in comparison.”

Mona, producer Boney Kapoor’s former wife, passed away after a long battle with cancer, on March 2012, a couple of months before she could see her son’s first movie. Her death left Arjun and his sister Anshula shattered and they have remembered their mother on various occasions. Mona was a TV serial producer and entrepreneur.

On the work front, Arjun’s performance was lauded in his last film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a Dibakar Banerjee directorial. He will be next seen in Netflix’s comedy Sardar and Grandson along with Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta. He also has Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police in the pipeline. The actor has wrapped up the first schedule of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain along with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.