Arjun Kapoor recovers fully from coronavirus

Arjun Kapoor has now tested negative for COVID-19. (Photo: PR Release)

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 6, has shared that he has now recovered fully and tested negative.

Arjun shared a note on social media where he wrote, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to Coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work.”

The actor expressed gratitude to his fans and people for being pillars of strength through his recovery. “Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious so I request every one to take it seriously.”

Arjun took the opportunity to spread awareness about the importance to maintain safety precautions and thanked frontline workers. “People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone – young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys,” he shared.

Arjun had quarantined himself at home when he was tested positive for coronavirus. He is likely t resume the shoot of his yet-untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh in Mumbai.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.