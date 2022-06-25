Arjun Kapoor recalls how he was rejected for his looks by Aditya Chopra: ‘Yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta, isko hum supporting…’

Even though Arjun Kapoor is the son of popular film producer Boney Kapoor, he takes immense pride in having made it in the industry by himself. He often recounts the story of how he was not launched by his father, but by Aditya Chopra in a YRF film, after having rigorously auditioned for it. In a recent chat, Arjun recalled that even though he could have taken the easy path, he chose to add some roadblocks to his own way and made sure that Aditya Chopra gave him a chance. The producer, who had earlier rejected him, was later impressed by Arjun’s screen presence before he decided to launch him.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun said that Aditya rejected him when he first saw his photos and said that the aspiring actor would be best suited for supporting roles. “Aditya Chopra saw my photos first and said yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta, isko hum supporting… (he can’t be an actor, we can maybe cast him as supporting…) he can’t be a main lead. He was not very impressed with my images,” he said.

Arjun then added that even though he grew up in the industry, he had never met Aditya or the late Yash Chopra in person. “I had met a lot of people because I have grown up in the industry, I will not lie, I had never met Adi sir,” he shared.

Arjun recalled that it was at this point that YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma took him under her wing and helped him polish his craft. He got fitter and better as a performer and that’s when Aditya Chopra saw his audition tape. The audition that he saw was not an edited one, but the uncut version in which Arjun was being himself and joking around. This appealed to the producer.

“He said ‘acha isme kuch colour hai’. He can do other stuff also, he is not one-dimensional and that’s how I got my first film,” Arjun recalled. Arjun eventually made his debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade, also starring Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun proudly shared that despite the legacy of his family, he believed that he had scored his first film on his own and that was a big moment for him. “I met him and that felt like okay this is something I have done on my own. Ek legacy hai meri family ki (My family has a legacy) but on my own, I will be making my debut so I think voh mera jo sapna tha (that was my dream) to make it on my own started from there, with the help of the fact that I am born here, not denying it, but then I tried to work in the most honest and sincere way.”

Arjun recently celebrated a decade in the film industry. His upcoming films include The Ladykiller and Kuttey.