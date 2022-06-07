Troll says Arjun Kapoor can ‘never get in shape’, actor reacts: ‘Damn those who sit and judge and comment’

Arjun Kapoor has been on a journey to improve his fitness for almost two years now. In May, he celebrated 15 months of being ‘work in progress,’ a term he uses for his fitness journey. While he is “immensely proud” of where he has reached so far, he believes and agrees that there is still a long way to go for him.

His new photos and videos have also kept his fans inspired. His audience has always supported him during his journey to become the better version of himself. However, many a times, Arjun Kapoor ends up receiving criticism. On Wednesday, one such episode occurred when an Instagram user commented on Arjun’s post that he “can never get in shape.” The comment was directed to Arjun’s trainer.

“Man, you are a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**. You keep printing money boy. This guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro,” the comment read.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to motivate his fans to not get bothered by people’s judgements and stay focused on their fitness journey. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to motivate his fans to not get bothered by people’s judgements and stay focused on their fitness journey. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Arjun, who never shies away from hitting back at trolls, noticed the comment and decided to give a befitting reply. “So, according to people like you, being in shape is just having cuts on your body. The shift in mentality, the ability to show up and push hard, to smile through a session, to eat clean, to be disciplined in adversity, to make each session count and improve your actual health and strength and posture and ability to push isn’t the point of working out, right? We should all just look like your display picture. That’s a sad way of looking at fitness. And where mentality is concerned, I can stand up to criticism and reply face to face. I don’t need to hide behind a pic of a torso,” he replied.

Arjun, later, took to his Instagram account to motivate people to not get bogged down by such comments and stay focused on their journey of fitness. “It is because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this, the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best looking body and nothing else. Fitness is more than that for anyone who has ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm,” he wrote.

He added that fitness is about “taking care of yourself, doing best you can and forming a routine despite obstacles, not ust about looking like a faceless DP.” He encouraged his fans and spoke about how everyone who are constantly trying work on themselves are powerful and courageous.

“Fitness isn’t about a six pack, fitness is about mental, emotional and physical well being and any trainer or person saying otherwise isn’t seeing it from a wholesome life perspective but for just eternal gratification. Damn those who sit and judge and comment. They don’t know you. They don’t know your journey to be happier about your own body,” he concluded.