Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: ‘Ranbir Kapoor, he’s living up to Kapoor surname’ 

Actor Arjun Kapoor took a couple of playful digs at Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, which also featured his cousin, actor Sonam Kapoor. During the Rapid Fire round that Arjun eventually won, Karan Johar put forth a hypothetical situation to him.

Karan asked, “If you were on vacation with your friends from the industry, who would be obsessed with taking selfies?” Arjun answered, “Varun would be taking selfies, because then he would want to promote even the holiday because he is so good at promoting.” Karan asked, “Who would be drunk?” Arjun replied, “Ranbir Kapoor is living up to the Kapoor surname every once in a while, so Ranbir, definitely.” KJo’s next question, “Flirting with strangers?” Arjun answered, “Aditya Roy Kapur.”

During the Rapid Fire, Arjun asked about the biggest gesture he has done for love. He answered, “Come out and owned it.”

Arjun Kapoor had also opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora and why they took time in going public. He had said, “I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate.” The actor had also explained that his entire family made it ‘much easier’ and told him that it was fine and that he didn’t need to overthink it.