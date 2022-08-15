scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: ‘Ranbir Kapoor, he’s living up to Kapoor surname’ 

Arjun Kapoor took a pot-shot at Ranbir Kapoor during his Rapid Fire round on Koffee With Karan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 3:16:39 pm
sonam kapoor, arjun kapoorArjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor graced the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Arjun Kapoor took a couple of playful digs at Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, which also featured his cousin, actor Sonam Kapoor. During the Rapid Fire round that Arjun eventually won, Karan Johar put forth a hypothetical situation to him.

Karan asked, “If you were on vacation with your friends from the industry, who would be obsessed with taking selfies?” Arjun answered, “Varun would be taking selfies, because then he would want to promote even the holiday because he is so good at promoting.” Karan asked, “Who would be drunk?” Arjun replied, “Ranbir Kapoor is living up to the Kapoor surname every once in a while, so Ranbir, definitely.” KJo’s next question, “Flirting with strangers?” Arjun answered, “Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Also Read |Koffee with Karan Season 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins hearts with her sass, confidence and unabashed honesty

During the Rapid Fire, Arjun asked about the biggest gesture he has done for love. He answered, “Come out and owned it.”

Arjun Kapoor had also opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora and why they took time in going public. He had said, “I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate.” The actor had also explained that his entire family made it ‘much easier’ and told him that it was fine and that he didn’t need to overthink it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 03:16:39 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

5

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 82-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 82-minute speech: dignity for women,...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Premium
Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement