Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson to premiere on Netflix

Remember the upcoming romantic-drama that Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh shot for amid the coronavirus pandemic last year? After months of keeping it successfully under wraps, Arjun Kapoor and the makers on Saturday revealed details about the project, including the title and where it will arrive this year.

Titled Sardar Ka Grandson, the family entertainer will premiere on Netflix this summer. Also starring Neena Gupta, the film has been helmed by Kaashvie Nair and written by Anuja Chauhan. It follows the journey of a US-return grandson (Arjun), who will go to any length to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish.

Neena Gupta plays Sardar, a fun-loving matriarch of a large, warm family based in Punjab. The title suggests that the film will revolve around the bond between Neena and Arjun’s characters. The veteran actor said that she is excited about the audience’s reaction to a character that she has attempted for the first time.

“This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It’s the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfill my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it,” Neena Gupta said in a statement.

Sardar Ka Grandon also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth. For Arjun Kapoor, Sardar Ka Grandson was the perfect opportunity to work with a talented, experienced cast.

“Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast was an enriching experience for me. We are hoping that the story will resonate with people across the globe with the raw & real emotions that it shows through a loving grandmother-son relationship.” Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.