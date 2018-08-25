Arjun Kapoor is already in Raksha Bandhan mood, shares photos of Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Sonam

Arjun Kapoor shares photos of ‘real showstoppers’, his sisters ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Arjun Kapoor shares photos of ‘real showstoppers’, his sisters ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Arjun Kapoor and his sisters Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi, Sonam, Rhea and Shanaya share a warm relationship and are quite protective for each other. Like any other brother, Arjun adores his sisters and with the festival of Raksha Bandhan around the corner, he decided to show his affection for them.

On Friday, the actor posted photos of Sonam and Janhvi on his Instagram story. The photo of Janhvi was shared with a funny caption, “Janhvi Kapoor’s expression when she is pretending she likes working out over eating.” The photos were followed by a short note, where the Namaste England actor mentioned, “At this point, Shanaya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor need to ASAP get clicked so my Raksha Bandhan weekend can kick off full swing with aplomb and heavy duty posting of sista luv!!”

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a close bond.

He then shared a collage of Khushi and Anshula’s pictures and wrote along with it, “The real showstoppers !!! Umm pls move aside @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @harshvardhankapoor @janhvikapoor @mohitmarwah @shanayakapoor02 our family has 2 new fashion rebels in town !!! P.S – I’m jealous & proud of the quick double change !!!” Arjun also used some quirky hashtags like ‘#kapoorsgotspeedandswag’, ‘#changingatlighteningspeed’, ‘#fashionkajalwa’ in the post.

This generation of the Kapoor clan has been quite vocal about their love for each other. On the release of Janhvi’s debut film, Arjun penned an emotional note wishing her all the best for her career in the movies. Boney Kapoor had earlier said, “They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened. They are all my blood and they had to come around.”

