Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta hail UN for designating Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Actor Arjun Kapoor and director Raj Kumar Gupta on Thursday said United Nations’ decision to designate Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist is a “great achievement” for the country.

The duo made the comments at the trailer launch of their film, India’s Most Wanted, a day after the UN Sanctions Committee designated Azhar as global terrorist following China’s move to lift its hold on a proposal to ban him.

The film follows five unlikely heroes who join forces to catch one of India’s most wanted criminals, without firing a single bullet.

“It is a great achievement for the country. The country has been trying to get this man to be called a global terrorist. And it has happened and it is a big victory for our country. I hope this man, who is responsible for so many deaths, is brought to justice as soon as possible,” Gupta told reporters.

Arjun echoed the director’s comments.

“UN has finally agreed that he is a threat. It is about time that better sense prevails. We can see how the government has been proactive since last few years trying to get him to be called as a threat. I hope action is taken and we can get justice for all the innocent lives lost.”

Asked if the story bore any resemblance to that of Yasin Bhatkal, alleged co-founder of the terror organisation Indian Mujahideen, and his arrest in 2013, Gupta said the film is based on real-life events.

“It is inspired by true events but I can’t say on whom it is based and you can make that decision when you see the film,” the director said.

India’s Most Wanted is slated to be released May 24.