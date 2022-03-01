Arjun Kapoor pulls Alia Bhatt’s leg again, tags her in photo featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Taj Mahal

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan got married to Alisha Vaid in Agra on February 20. The wedding ceremony of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director was attended by several of his friends from the film industry, including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and others. Arjun took to social media to share a ‘photo dump’ from Luv’s destination wedding. While doing so, he once again teased actor Alia Bhatt as he tagged her in a photo featuring her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wished the newlyweds on their “forever wala rishta.” He shared a beautiful photo of Luv and Alisha from their wedding day, and followed it up with a fun picture of Arjun and Ranbir with the groom from his Haldi ceremony. Another photo showed the 2 States actor striking a pose with Varun Sharma. The last picture had Ranbir presumably sitting on his hotel’s balcony and looking at the Taj Mahal. In the photo, Arjun tagged Alia.

For the unversed, Arjun had earlier pulled Alia’s leg when he and Ranbir went to see the Taj Mahal together. He tagged her in the comments section and joked that instead of her, Ranbir had visited the Taj Mahal for the first time with him.

Along with the photos, Arjun wrote, “Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed hai congratulations to Luv & Alisha officially finally & also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra !!!! #photodump #yaarkishaadi #foreverlove.” Replying to his post, actor Varun Sharma wrote, “Paaaajiiiii Yaaaarrrr ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Whatttt Amazing Time!! Maaazeee hi Aagaye!!✨”

A few others noticed how Arjun tagged Alia on Ranbir’s photo. “Haha love how Ranbir Kapoor is tagged as Alia! ❤️” an Instagram user commented. Another added, “Nice to tag alia🔥” Ranbir’s fans were happy to see a picture of their favourite star on Instagram.

Arjun and Alia have been good friends, and the two have shared the screen in the 2014 film in 2 States.