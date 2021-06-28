scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read

Arjun Kapoor posts photo clicked by Malaika Arora at birthday lunch: ‘She makes me look good’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who turned 36 on Sunday, spent his birthday afternoon with his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 28, 2021 7:51:08 pm
arjun kapoor malaika aroraArjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora went on a lunch date on the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor's birthday. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday penned an emotional note, reflecting on the changes to his life and career in the last one year.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wrote that while in 2020, he felt “deflated, tired and confused”, today he was filled with renewed vigour. Thanking his family and loved ones for their unflinching support and faith in his talent, Arjun reserved a special comment for girlfriend Malaika Arora. Crediting her for his latest photo, the loving boyfriend wrote, “She makes me look good.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Sharing the photo clicked by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch…What a difference a year makes…A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way… I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit – @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)”

Also See |Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt and others attend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. See photos

The actor had a starry beginning to his 36th birthday as he hosted a bash, which saw the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda in attendance. The party was also attended by his sister Anshula Kapoor and others family members.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns in his kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood 19 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood: 19 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X