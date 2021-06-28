Arjun Kapoor posts photo clicked by Malaika Arora at birthday lunch: ‘She makes me look good’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday penned an emotional note, reflecting on the changes to his life and career in the last one year.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wrote that while in 2020, he felt “deflated, tired and confused”, today he was filled with renewed vigour. Thanking his family and loved ones for their unflinching support and faith in his talent, Arjun reserved a special comment for girlfriend Malaika Arora. Crediting her for his latest photo, the loving boyfriend wrote, “She makes me look good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Sharing the photo clicked by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch…What a difference a year makes…A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way… I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit – @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)”

The actor had a starry beginning to his 36th birthday as he hosted a bash, which saw the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda in attendance. The party was also attended by his sister Anshula Kapoor and others family members.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns in his kitty.