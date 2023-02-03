Arjun Kapoor pens heartbreaking note on mother Mona Kapoor’s birth anniversary: ‘I’m running out of pictures now Maa…’

Like every year, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her birth anniversary on Friday. He took to social media to share a letter that he wrote to his mother in 1997 which had him requesting her to always keep smiling. Mona Kapoor, the first wife of film producer Boney Kapoor, died of cancer on March 25, 2012.

In the letter that Arjun penned as a kid, he wrote, “My mother is more precious than gold, more soft than a petal of flower, more enthusiastic than a teenager, more loveable than myself.” The actor added, “Oh mother! never get upset, because your tears are like fresh droplets of water and your smile is like Rs 1,00,00,000, and much more.” He signed the letter as, “Your son, AK.”

Along with the letter, Arjun Kapoor also posted two throwback pictures of himself and his mother. In the caption of his post, the Mubarakan actor wrote, “I’m running out of pictures now Maa. I’ve run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I’ve run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it’s the best day of the year for me, that’s why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise u I will make u proud wherever u are… love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya…Happy Birthday to my everything. ❤️”

Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Gauahar Khan, Rakulpreet Singh, Huma Qureshi and many others showered Arjun with love as he shared the post about his mother.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bharadwaj directorial Kuttey. The film also starred Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra.