Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for Janhvi Kapoor ahead of Dhadak trailer launch

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note and words of encouragement for his sister Janhvi Kapoor, the trailer of whose maiden film Dhadak is releasing on Monday. “Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever Janhvi Kapoor cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry,” Arjun tweeted late on Sunday.

“I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue,” he added.

The actor wished best of luck to his baby sister and Ishaan Khatter, tagging them as the modern Romeo and Juliet, “All the best for Dhadak! I’m certain that my friends Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar have presented you and Ishaan Khatter as the modern Romeo and Juliet with elan.”

Arjun has been supportive of Janhvi and her sister Khushi, daughters of his father Boney Kapoor with Sridevi, ever since the veteran actor died earlier this year in Dubai. He ensured he was by their side when the news of Sridevi’s demise not just shook the family, but also scores of her fans across the world.

In an interview that featured in Vogue’s June issue recently, Janhvi in conversation with Karan Johar had spoken about how her mother was quite excited about her debut in the industry.

“She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve — she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me… ‘You can’t wear anything on your face.’ That’s all she told me, but she was happy,” Janhvi recalled.

Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a remake of Marathi film Sairat. The film is set to hit the screens on July 20.



