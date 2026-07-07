‘You’ll always be mine’: Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note as Anshula Kapoor ties the knot

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor got married to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. While Arjun walked his sister down the aisle, half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor stood by Anshula as she exchanged vows. Post the wedding, the Gunday actor shared an emotional note for his sister Anshula.
As Anshula Kapoor started a new chapter in her life, Arjun Kapoor shared some photos on Instagram and wrote, “To my Ansh, you will always be mine, but now I have to let you go… Today, you start your new journey with Rohan, and my heart, mind, and soul are so happy seeing you smile. I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time… I’m always here, always got your back, and always making sure the smile never leaves. Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya. ”
Anshula Kapoor also shared photos from the wedding ceremony and wrote, “There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride – my mom’s 42-year-old gold tissue & zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it. On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first. Together with Tarun Tahiliani, and with the incredible vision of Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna, every detail was imagined around the heirloom that meant the most to me. A bridal ensemble that brought together crafts from across India: intricate Kashida embroidery layered with rich zari work, a bandhini gharchola dupatta as a nod to the family I am marrying into, all in a palette of antique rose, blush, and muted gold, finished with delicate Phulkari borders as a tribute to my Punjabi roots. Thank you, Tarun, for bringing this vision to life and creating a bridal ensemble that felt timeless, deeply personal, and so incredibly me.”
In another post, Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice. Always you Rohan Thakkar.”
About Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar’s wedding
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding festivities began with a Mata Ki Chowki, followed by a blend of Punjabi and Gujarati ceremonies. The chooda and mehendi ceremonies were held on Sunday, while the pheras took place on Monday evening. Anshula and Rohan’s wedding reception will happen at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End on Tuesday. As per reports, the dress code for the evening is ‘modern Indian.’
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More