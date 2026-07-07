‘You’ll always be mine’: Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note as Anshula Kapoor ties the knot

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor got married to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. While Arjun walked his sister down the aisle, half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor stood by Anshula as she exchanged vows. Post the wedding, the Gunday actor shared an emotional note for his sister Anshula.

As Anshula Kapoor started a new chapter in her life, Arjun Kapoor shared some photos on Instagram and wrote, “To my Ansh, you will always be mine, but now I have to let you go… Today, you start your new journey with Rohan, and my heart, mind, and soul are so happy seeing you smile. I have seen you grow up and become this wonderful woman who represents our Mom every step of the way, don’t you ever worry cause she is watching over you and blessing you all the time… I’m always here, always got your back, and always making sure the smile never leaves. Love you, Your Arjun Bhaiya. ”