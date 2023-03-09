Arjun Kapoor pays emotional tribute to Satish Kaushik: ‘The happiest part of my childhood memories…’

Actor Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note as veteran star Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday. Kaushik, 66, died due to a heart attack in Delhi. Kapoor shared that Kaushik was the ‘happiest’ part of his childhood memories and recalled how he used to run around on the sets of Kaushik’s directorial Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Sharing a photo of himself with the late actor, Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “I grew up around you satish uncle… u made me laugh on camera & off it… it’s tough to explain what I feel because you were perhaps the happiest part of my childhood memories. Always smiling always had a story to tell always had a moment to recollect… your voice echoes in my ears even now.”

Arjun Kapoor also mentioned in his note that he aims to let the world know through his stories how kind Satish Kaushik was. He added, “I’m blessed that we shared screen space in namaste England briefly for me that was an amazing moment to be on screen with u after being a child running around ur sets of prem and roop ki rani choron ka raja…Ur talent everyone knows ur kindness everyone will know thru the stories we all will share from having known u…”

Arjun Kapoor’s family was also close to Satish Kaushik. His uncle Anil Kapoor shared a strong bond with his Mr India co-actor. Kapoor concluded his note with the words, “I feel like I lost a part of my childhood today and I know dad anil chachu Sanjay all of us we miss you. You were are & shall always remain family to all of us. Rest in Peace satish uncle 🙏❤️”

Earlier, Anil Kapoor had also shared a note on Instagram remembering his dear friend. He wrote, “The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish ♥️.”

Satish Kaushik’s last rites were performed in Mumbai on Thursday.