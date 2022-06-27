Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora twin in white as they celebrate his birthday in Paris. See inside photos

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 37th birthday in Paris with Malaika Arora. After posing together with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop, Malaika shared photos and videos from their birthday celebrations where the couple is twinning in white. In the new post, both of them gorge on burger and fries, while listening to live music. In one clip, Arjun feeds Malaika.

Malaika captioned her post, “Sunday hai aur birthday bhi hai… brunch tho Banta hai…” Arjun Kapoor’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor commented on the post with, “Yum…”

Earlier, Malaika shared a photo of the cake-cutting occasion with Arjun and wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true.”

On his birthday, Arjun received emotional posts from his sisters, Janhvi, Sonam and Anshula Kapoor. Sonam shared a series of photos and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all.”

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note, mentioning that she felt so ‘glad’ to call him brother. “Happy birthday to most wise and strong witty brother who can put a smile on anyones face. My brother, still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You’ve worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Thank you for always having my back and for always keeping it real.”