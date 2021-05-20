Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is now streaming on Amazon Prime

After releasing in theatres for a limited time, Dibakar Banerjee’s social drama Sandeep and Pinky Faraar is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the makers announced on Thursday.

Arjun Kapoor also shared the news on his social media handle and wrote, “An intense and thrilling story. Watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar on @primevideoin.”

The Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer thriller is about a Haryanvi cop Pinky (Kapoor) and an ambitious woman with a corporate bent of mind, Sandeep (essayed by Chopra). What happens when their worlds meet each other is the crux of the narrative.

The movie has been penned and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, who has earlier helmed critically acclaimed movies like Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Bombay Talkies, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Shanghai among more. The film also features talented artistes like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal parts.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar follows the story of two completely different individuals whose lives suddenly intertwine. Pinkesh Dahiya or “Pinky” (essayed by Arjun Kapoor), is a Haryanvi Police Officer, while Sandeep Kaur (essayed by Parineeti Chopra) is an ambitious girl from the corporate world. Ironically this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their mistrust, suspicion and hatred for one another. This suspense-drama promises to keep the viewers glued to their seats as it explores the polarities of the two worlds.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson, while Parineeti Chopra last featured in the titular role of Saina, the biopic of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.