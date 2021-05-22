Arjun Kapoor opens up about dating Malaika Arora: ‘I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship’

Even though Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have often shared glimpses of their bond via photos on Instagram, they have hardly talked about each other in public. In a recent interview, Arjun opened up about dating Malaika.

Talking about Malaika, Arjun said that he doesn’t try to be “overtly talkative” about his relationship because he wants to respect his partner and her past.

“I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected,” Arjun Kapoor told Film Companion.

He added, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

Arjun Kapoor is currently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, which is streaming on Netflix. His YRF film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar recently released on Amazon Prime Video.