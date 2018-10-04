Arjun Kapoor on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar issue: Problem is we start a chaos and don’t listen to the victim

Arjun Kapoor spoke about how the issue of sexual harrassment is widespread. Arjun Kapoor spoke about how the issue of sexual harrassment is widespread.

At the Proper Patola song launch, Namaste England actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were asked about the sexual harassment allegations that Tanushree Dutta has levied against her Horn Ok Pleassss co-star Nana Patekar.

Arjun Kapoor said that he has two sisters working in this industry and he wants the work place safe for both of them and other women as well. He said, “I have two sisters in this industry and two others working elsewhere. I hope every woman feels safe. This happens everywhere. It’s the reality but one person gathered courage and decided to speak up. We need to understand that it’s important to listen first.”

He then stated how the bigger problem is that the victim is hardly ever heard properly. “Problem is we start a chaos and don’t listen. That girl has spoken about something that’s so dreaded. She deserves to be heard, before hurling judgements, taking sides, pointing fingers or asking if this will be a movement. You have to understand it first,” he added.

The Ki and Ka actor then also spoke about how the issue of sexual harassment is widespread, and that there is an acute need to listen, understand the victims’ side of the story. He said, “We are processing it now that this had happened. This issue happens across. We all need to introspect right now. We need to listen, understand and make sure if there are more such stories. They should come out. Lets not make noise for the wrong reason.”

Parineeti Chopra too extended support to Tanushree Dutta. She said, “Honestly I really hope this is not the start of a MeToo movement, because it would mean there are several such stories and I hope this is the first and last story.”

She also expressed the need for victims to come out and speak up about the harassment they face and that the victims should get a fair chance to be heard.

“If there are victims, especially women in the industry, actresses who have faced this, I want every woman to come out and speak. If they don’t speak now, they will forever be suppressed. Personally, I’ve never gone through such an experience, if God forbid this happened with me I would’ve never kept quiet.

Also read | Tanushree Dutta receives legal notices from Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri

“Keeping quiet is not the solution ever. This is something very serious which has happened to someone, if it has happened. I’m not taking sides because I wasn’t there. If it has happened, it’s the worst thing that can happen to a woman,” Parineeti added.

The Golmaal Again actor then emphasised on the need for workplace environment to be safe for all genders. She said, “If we can’t feel protected in our industry, country, how can I live, or work? I hope it’s untrue but if it has happened then we will all support her, even the men.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd