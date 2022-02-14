Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora had to face social media toxicity for dating: ‘It was hell… she had to face so much’

Arjun Kapoor says girlfriend Malaika Arora has helped him believe in himself and realise his worth even during his weakest moments. He added that friendship is the core of their relationship, and they can confide in each other and talk about everything.

Arjun told HT, “Guess there’s so much relevance to Malaika and my relationship that everybody wants to have a say, have an opinion and you can only take that as a compliment that everyone likes talking about us!”

The couple made their relationship official in 2019, when Malaika wished Arjun on his 34th birthday with an adorable Instagram post. Today, the couple seems pretty comfortable making public appearances together.

Arjun, however, said it took time for them to get through the initial social media toxicity. “We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity,” Arjun said.

“I made peace with the fact that once you’re out there for people to see and judge, you’ve to allow a bit of breathing room for people to understand and absorb and start looking at the relationship the way you want them to,” he added.

Arjun and Malaika are often talked about for their 12 year age difference, and around Malaika’s separation from her first husband Arbaaz Khan. But Arjun said he was happy they managed to help others overcome their anxiety and reveal themselves as an unconventional couple.

“I just knew that it takes time, and you need patience and hold your silence and dignity to make people understand that something is just too precious for you. We’re glad that we were the first of our kind where we showed age is not of any consequence when you love someone,” Arjun said.

According to Arjun, his relationship proves that age doesn’t come in the way. “I think it was done respectfully. We never threw it in anybody’s face,” he said.