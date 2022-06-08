Arjun Kapoor on sister Janhvi Kapoor, girlfriend Malaika Arora facing trolling: ‘What if I write similar things about your mother, sister?’

Actor Arjun Kapoor hit back at trolls targeting his appearance, and also making negative remarks about his girlfriend Malaika Arora, sister Anshula, and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. In an interview with The Times of India, Arjun said that such people have only themselves to answer to, and said that their behaviour ‘shows their upbringing’. He accepted that such comments take a toll, just like if he went to the building of these faceless trolls and wrote something derogatory about the women in their families on their notice boards.

Arjun said that the same people will watch his films, take selfies with him, and follow him on social media. He said that he will continue to give his ‘200%’ at work, and live his ‘personal life with absolute honesty and sincerity’.

Arjun speculated that the increase in trolling is because celebrities have made themselves available publicly. Earlier, he said, people just used to watch films, but now, they watch films and make YouTube videos about them. “So conceptually what sells more? Clickbait, where there’s negativity, right?” he said.

Talking specifically about being trolled for his body transformation post recently, Arjun said that he had deliberately ‘kept the hair’ on his body, but people are looking for any excuse to criticise him. He said that he’s ‘thick-skinned’ but he feels terrible for what his family has to go through because of him. He said that he doesn’t believe talking about it, and naming and shaming people will change anything. So, the idea is to ‘detach yourself’ and ‘stop caring about it’.

Arjun recently posted a note on Instagram, highlighting the kind of abuse he faces online. Reacting to Arjun’s post, Malaika wrote, “Well said Arjun. And don’t ever let these trolls n criticism dull your shine…More power to you and your journey.”

Arjun made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. He was last seen in Bhoot Police, and will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns. He also has Kuttay and The Lady Killer lined up.