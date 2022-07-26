Arjun Kapoor on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Knowing Ranveer, it’s not even that crazy…’

July 26, 2022 5:40:47 pm
Ranveer Singh became the cynosure of all eyes after he bared it all for a recent photoshoot. The actor’s pictures have since gone viral, and while many have had nice things to say about them, the actor has also seen his fare share of trolling. In fact, an FIR has also been registered against him for ‘offending women’s sentiments’ with ‘obscene photos’.
Ranveer’s good friend and former co-star, actor Arjun Kapoor, recently opened up about the nude photoshoot. “I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does,” Arjun told India Today, as he defended Ranveer’s right to freely express himself.
Arjun is not the only one who has rallied behind Ranveer after reports of the FIR emerged. At a promotional event for her film Darlings, Alia Bhatt was asked about Ranveer being trolled for his recent images. Alia said that Ranveer is her ‘favourite’ and that she cannot bear to listen to anything negative that’s said about him. On the other hand, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that Ranveer was doing his bit for gender equality. Speaking to ETimes, the director said, “If women can show off their bodies, why can’t men?”
Ranveer Singh has been booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.
