scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Arjun Kapoor on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘Knowing Ranveer, it’s not even that crazy…’

Arjun Kapoor has given 'full marks' to Ranveer Singh for his recent nude photoshoot.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 5:40:47 pm
arjun kapoor and ranveer singhArjun Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude images. (Photo: Arjun, Ranveer/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh became the cynosure of all eyes after he bared it all for a recent photoshoot. The actor’s pictures have since gone viral, and while many have had nice things to say about them, the actor has also seen his fare share of trolling. In fact, an FIR has also been registered against him for ‘offending women’s sentiments’ with ‘obscene photos’.

Ranveer’s good friend and former co-star, actor Arjun Kapoor, recently opened up about the nude photoshoot. “I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does,” Arjun told India Today, as he defended Ranveer’s right to freely express himself.

Also Read |Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh has allegedly violated?

Arjun is not the only one who has rallied behind Ranveer after reports of the FIR emerged. At a promotional event for her film Darlings, Alia Bhatt was asked about Ranveer being trolled for his recent images. Alia said that Ranveer is her ‘favourite’ and that she cannot bear to listen to anything negative that’s said about him. On the other hand, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that Ranveer was doing his bit for gender equality. Speaking to ETimes, the director said, “If women can show off their bodies, why can’t men?”

Ranveer Singh has been booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67A of the IT Act, which deals with publication of any material that contains sexually explicit act or conduct.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 30

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 30

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Explained: Making use of forex reserves
ICYMI

Explained: Making use of forex reserves

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Nupur Sanon and others: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement