Arjun Kapoor on debut web series: ‘It has to be different from what I’m chasing in films…’

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he is not pursuing the idea of venturing into the streaming space aggressively as he is content with the kind of work he is getting in films now.

Arjun’s last three films — Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Amazon Prime Video), Sardaar Ka Grandson (Netflix) and Bhoot Police (Disney Plus Hotstar) — have premiered on OTT, but he has not yet starred in any series as of now. “I’ve been continuously shooting. The time constrain has been there which has not allowed me to seek something immediately. Right now, there are offers coming to me but I need to figure out what excites me,” the actor told PTI.

Arjun, 36, said he is hopeful to find a starkly different concept for his debut in the OTT space.

“What I will do on OTT, I can’t do that in theatres. So, it has to be very specific. It has to be different from what I’m chasing in films… Sometimes you have to keep waiting to find something exciting,” he added.

The actor is currently shooting for suspense drama The Lady Killer co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl of Section 375 fame, is being shot across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “I’ve started shooting for a special script The Lady Killer. I’m so excited about that. It’s been amazing working with Bhumi and Ajay sir. It’s very visceral and real,” the actor said.

His other projects include Mohit Suri-directed Ek Villain Returns, scheduled to be released on July 29, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s feature directorial debut Kuttey.

The actor has finished filming for both the movies and is looking forward to audience’s reaction. “Ek Villain Returns is a proper Mohit Suri musical action thriller. It has got all the trappings of being a big screen entertainer. It’s a well shot and well executed film. Mohit has worked really hard in presenting me in a different way so I’m really interested to see how people react to that,” he said about the film, also starring John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Without divulging details about the plot of Kuttey, Arjun said the film is set in the same “milieu” and has a tone similar to that of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey. “All I can say is ‘Baap ne Kaminey banai thi bete ne Kuttey banai hai’ (Father had made Kaminey and son has made Kuttey),” the actor quipped.

“If you have enjoyed Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey, I’m absolutely sure you will get entertained by Aasman’s Kuttey. It’s set in that malieu, that tone and madness,” he added. Kuttey also features Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.