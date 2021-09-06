Arjun Kapoor on ‘one-year anniversary’ of testing Covid-19 positive: ‘My fitness routine is still a work in progress’

Actor Arjun Kapoor completed one year of testing Covid-19 positive. The Bollywood star, who’s gearing up for the release of his upcoming Bhoot Police, shared his journey of getting back into shape and bouncing back post the illness, on Instagram. He called himself “a work in progress.”

Sharing a picture from his gymming session, Arjun wrote, “one year anniversary! Aap soch rahe hoge kis cheez ka? Koi khushiyon wali anniversary nahin hai yeh, it’s one year since i tested positive for covid-19… and it pushed my fitness level back by months. I had just started getting into a routine with Drew on zoom sessions in lockdown and boom, I got covid. For someone like me – the struggle is continuous, every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralised, distraught. I was just on the path to making a turnaround – emotionally, mentally, I was there to make it happen… I took some days to get over the fact that after taking all the precautions, it happened to me. But I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails. Clean Eating & resting my mind & body was at its peak during my recovery. I thank Akshay Arora for his brilliance in making super healthy & yet enjoyable food that made me bounce back. I restarted virtual training sessions with my trainer Drew Neal immediately after I tested negative & that boosted my morale. The slow and steady road to recovery continued for a few months. It took a lot out of me and it took me a couple of months to feel that I’m on the right path to getting fitter again. Even As I began shooting for Bhoot police I was still finding my feet again with the rhythm of work & my fitness routine. A year later I’m still a work in progress… But I’m proud of the journey, I’m happy where I’m today & raring to move forward with my new found vigour over the last 12 months. #MakeEveryDayCount #WorkInProgress.”

Arjun was diagnosed with coronavirus on September 6 last year and was in home quarantine. Over a month later, he returned to sets with Sardar Ka Grandson. “Today, being back on the sets, I feel like a kid in a candy store. I have missed interacting with creative minds, missed learning and getting better at my craft. So, I’m really excited being back,” he has written on Instagram at that time.

Arjun Kapoor‘s upcoming film Bhoot Police, also starring Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17.