Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: ‘She has always influenced me’

Arjun Kapoor, in his latest appearance on Koffee with Karan, had opened up about his relationship with Malaika Arora. While speaking to host Karan Johar, Arjun revealed that he took baby steps in going public with his affair as he wanted to ease in people around him first. And now in an interview, the Ek Villain Returns actor has spoken about his equation with Malaika, and shared that for him, it’s more about being with someone ”who makes you happy”.

“It is not about being as direct as that. That would be taking away from the equation I share with her. It is more about being around someone who makes you happy. And when you are in a relationship, the equation allows you to talk about everything,” he told Filmfare.

Arjun further said that his girlfriend motivates him when it comes to fitness. The actor said, “She has always influenced me. And because she is inspirational to many people, I am always inspired by her.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for a long time and made it Insta official in 2019. Stating that they understand each other’s work better as they are from the same industry, the Gunday actor said, “She has always been supportive and has always understood my shortcomings and feelings. The nicest part about being with her is that she has a sense of understanding of this profession. She knows what I am going through. She has been able to silently be there and she tells me the right things that keep me in the right frame of mind.”

On Koffee with Karan Season 7, Arjun Kapoor shared how he always thinks about his close ones before him, even when it comes to making his relationship public. “I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate,” he said, adding that his entire family made it ‘much easier’ and told him that it was fine and that he didn’t need to overthink it.