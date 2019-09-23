Arjun Kapoor: Panipat shows Maratha valour in its full glory

Actor Arjun Kapoor says Panipat is special for him not only because it is his first period film but also because it shows what went behind one of the biggest battles fought in the country.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the film is based on the third battle of Panipat.

“I am excited and feel very happy that I got a chance to work with Kriti and Sanjay Dutt. It is a great story. We are all aware of only the name Panipat and that a war took place. But we don’t know why this war happened and what were the politics involved, what were the obstacles faced at that time,” Arjun said.

“How and when Afghan army was marching towards India, the Indian forces from different parts had to unite and fight them…those were delicate times,” the actor told reporters here at an event on Sunday evening to mark the World Rose Day.

Arjun further said that Panipat would be the first Bollywood film to show Maratha valour in its full glory.

“Also, when did this war happen, why did it actually happen, what was the reason, and what were the consequences are questions that are still relevant. No film has been made till date that shows Maratha valour in full glory,” stated Arjun.

“Bajirao Mastani has been made but that was a character driven film and a very beautiful film and we were living that story through three major characters. Panipat is the story of Maratha valour. And how they were the leaders who made sure we took on Afghans ..It is a brilliant film and Ashutosh has made it with a lot of passion,” the actor added.

Panipat is set to arrive in theatres on December 9.