Arjun Kapoor on bond with sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi: ‘Hate creating fake perception that we are one happy family…’

Arjun Kapoor says he was a “pretty terrible assistant” on the set. The actor, whose first brush of being on set came while assisting on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq, agrees that being a Kapoor scion, he grew up being around cinema. Arjun who completes a decade in acting this year, has however time and again being fat shamed, and faced trolling.

Arjun told Masala magazine that decided to drop the idea of being a filmmaker and come in front of camera so that he’s forced to lose weight, as he felt he was “going into a slump.”

“Body shaming is something that I experienced in the last five years, to varying degrees. For example, when I didn’t look the way I was looking in Gunday or 2 states. It was a bit confusing for me to see why people would be not okay if my size changed a little bit or if I fluctuate, but then I realised that the field and profession that I am in and the kind of material I was choosing to do, needed me to look a certain way,” Arjun said in the interview.

Arjun, son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has more than once been lauded for the bond he shares with his family, mainly sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. Though he got close to the latter two only after the demise of his step-mother Sridevi, that also eased out relationship with his father. On a candid note, Arjun revealed that he’s still exploring his new bond with Janhvi and Khushi. “For me to find similarities only stems from comparison to how they are similar to dad because I haven’t been able to sit down and analyse it. I can discover those relationships now,” he said.

According to Arjun, his connection with his real sister Anshula is “overlapping.” He said, “We are emotionally designed the same way. We’ve been brought up by our mother in a certain way together so we are two sides of the same coin.”

Though he shared that he does bully his sisters with his snarly sense of humour, he however added, “I hate creating this fake perception that we are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about.”

“I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he said.

Arjun’s love life has also remained a topic of discussion, more so because of a certain age gap with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. “Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you can not believe that narrative. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative,” He added that “it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship.”

Arjun who wasn’t averse of having his films Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police releasing on OTT during the pandemic, has Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey lined up next.