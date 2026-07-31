Arjun Kapoor on losing 70 kgs, battle with obesity, and why therapy ‘is non-negotiable’

Arjun Kapoor has opened up about how his relationship with fitness, mental health and work has evolved over the years, saying the biggest transformation wasn’t physical but mental. Looking back on his long battle with obesity, the actor revealed that he no longer exercises to meet film deadlines or look a certain way for audiences. Instead, fitness has become a personal commitment, one built around routine, therapy and self-care.

In a conversation with Esquire, Arjun spoke about learning to slow down, setting boundaries and embracing a healthier lifestyle after years of chasing unrealistic expectations.

Speaking about his fitness journey, Arjun admitted he once viewed exercise through the lens of work and deadlines. That mindset, he said, eventually made the process exhausting.

“I’ve never lacked awareness or effort. The reality is simply that my body works differently. What someone else might achieve in three months could take me six. At some point I realised I had to stop measuring myself against those timelines and start enjoying the process instead.”

He explained that earlier he would focus on getting into shape for upcoming films.

“Earlier my thinking was always, ‘My film starts in three months, so I have to look my best by then.’ That pressure changes your relationship with fitness. You stop enjoying it, and your body almost resists it.”

Summing up his journey, Arjun spoke about the ups and downs he has experienced over the years.

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“Over the years I’ve lost fifty kilos, lost another twenty, become an actor, then found myself struggling with weight again because I wanted to look a certain way for the audience. That kind of pressure drains you mentally and physically. This year, fitness wasn’t about an agenda. It was simply for me, and that’s made all the difference.”

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How Arjun Kapoor built a healthier routine

Arjun said one of the most significant changes he made was introducing structure into his daily life after realising that too much flexibility had started working against him.

“The biggest change was learning to say no. You have to ask yourself whether it genuinely makes sense for you and whether it adds value to your life.”

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Arjun said that having complete control over his schedule initially felt liberating, but he soon realised too much flexibility came with its own challenges.

“Initially, though, that freedom can become dangerous. Suddenly there’s no structure. You sleep and wake when you want, meetings revolve around your schedule, your trainer adjusts to you, and before you know it, convenience starts turning into complacency.”

To counter that, he shifted his workouts to the morning.

“The first change I made was shifting my workouts to the morning. I’m naturally a late sleeper and an overthinker, but training first thing gave me accountability. The second was creating structure. Now I work out before diving into meetings, work and social plans, which helps me stay present instead of constantly rushing from one thing to the next. They’re all small habits, but together they’ve made a huge difference.”

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‘Therapy has become non-negotiable’

The actor also credited therapy with helping him find emotional balance. “Therapy has become non-negotiable. I don’t miss it.”

He said spending time alone no longer makes him uncomfortable.

“I spend time with my friends, with my sister and with myself. I’m no longer afraid of silence or of sitting alone with my thoughts. I’ve found enough structure in that silence that it no longer feels uncomfortable.”

Arjun also revealed that he has started taking holidays purely for himself.

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“Over the last year I travelled to Amsterdam with friends, travelled with my sister, visited Vienna, Venice, Goa, Alibaug, Vana in Dehradun, and London, and even stayed back after work trips like Hong Kong.”

He added that the biggest shift has been learning to travel without work dictating his plans.

“Earlier, I never took holidays. Two or three days felt like a luxury because I always thought, ‘How can I take time off? I have to work.’ Now I can disappear for ten days if I want to.”

Arjun Kapoor’s long battle with obesity

Arjun has spoken openly about his struggles with obesity and mental health on several occasions.

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At the age of 16, the actor weighed around 150 kg before embarking on a rigorous fitness journey ahead of his Bollywood debut. Over four years, he lost nearly 50 kg, but later gained weight again as he dealt with the pressures of maintaining a certain image in the film industry.

Speaking at an event last year, Arjun had said, “Losing 50 kilos took me four years. It was as much a mental battle as a physical one.” He also urged young people to prioritise therapy, adding, “There’s nothing wrong with being vulnerable. The strongest people are those who can acknowledge their emotions.”

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Arjun shared that obesity has been a lifelong health issue rather than simply a weight problem.

“Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue.”

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The actor also acknowledged that professional setbacks, body shaming and the pressure to remain relevant often affected his mental health.

“The pressure to be relevant in the industry is immense… You could be crumbling from inside while putting on a brave face. It happened to me; it happens to a lot of people.”