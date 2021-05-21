Arjun Kapoor says ‘not ok’ with father Boney Kapoor leaving mom Mona to marry Sridevi: ‘But I understand it’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his father Boney Kapoor leaving mother Mona Shourie and tying the knot with Sridevi back in 1996. Arjun, whose latest film Sardar Ka Grandson is currently streaming on Netflix, said “love is complex.”

Speaking to Film Companion, Arjun got candid about his relationship with his father, which got strained after his parents separated. “It’s about compatibility, there is friendship, there is saturation. There is unfortunate frustration, people go through different phases in life. You could have been in love with somebody, and you can fall in love with somebody after that, and that has to be understood,” Arjun said in the interview.

Arjun Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor and sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. (Photo: Express Archives) Arjun Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor and sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. (Photo: Express Archives)

He added, “I can’t say I’m okay with what my father did, because as a child I felt the repercussions, but I understand it. I can’t say ‘theek hai, hota hai’ (it’s fine as such things happen), because I will always wonder. But when I rationalise it as an older person who’s dealing with his own relationship highs and lows, you understand.”

Arjun, who grabbed eyeballs when he stood like a pillar of support for Boney Kapoor after the demise of Sridevi in 2018, the actor candidly said, “My mother’s upbringing came in my head. She would’ve told me to be by my father’s side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It’s very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn’t always about being in love.”

Arjun, who has time and again written heartfelt notes about missing his mother at every juncture of life, concluded, “You try and be a good son, because that’s what my mother would want.”

Boney Kapoor has two daughters with Sridevi – actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The two girls now share a good rapport with Arjun and his sister Anshula.

Arjun’s mother Mona Shourie passed away a month before the release of his debut film Ishaqzaade in 2012.