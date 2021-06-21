Arjun Kapoor dedicates new tattoo to sister Anshula, celebrates Father’s Day with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi

Actor Arjun Kapoor has dedicated his latest tattoo to sister Anshula, who according to him, “is the Ace up my sleeve.” The Sardar Ka Grandson star, who recently also impressed in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, shared a post on Instagram on Monday, giving a sneak peek into his new ink.

Posting a clip from his tattoo making session, Arjun wrote, “She is the Ace up my sleeve. @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A ♠️.” The tattoo is the letter A along with the symbol of aces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

His sister Anshula Kapoor left a “Love You” with an infinity sign, in her comment on Arjun’s post. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim also expressed love for the brother-sister duo.

Arjun and Anshula are filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s kids from first wife Mona Shourie. The siblings are five years apart, and have been each other’s support system ever since their mother passed away in March 2012. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are their step-sisters from Boney’s second wife Sridevi.

Arjun had on Sunday, also shared a click on Father’s Day. The Instagram post included all the sisters along with Arjun and father Boney. As per the caption, the family met to celebrate Father’s Day over dinner. Arjun wrote, “The father, the daughters & the son. Our Father’s Day dinner… Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula Kapoor had in June last year, left an adorable birthday message for Arjun Kapoor. Calling her brother, her guardian, protector, parent, friend, confidant and her lifeline, Anshula wrote in her note, “You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me. You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her.”