scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor enjoy a fun evening, Sobhita Dhulipala has a complaint

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and others attended the special screening of The Night Manager.

the night managerThe Night Manager is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Arjun Kapoot/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor enjoy a fun evening, Sobhita Dhulipala has a complaint
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped goofy pictures with Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The group reunited at the special screening of Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipalia  and Aditya’s new web-series The Night Manager. 

Sharing multiple pictures, Arjun wrote in the caption, “A night out with the family for #TheNightManager.” In one of the pictures, Arjun, Malaika and Sonam are seen laughing their hearts out while Malaika made a style statement. In another snap, Arjun and Rhea are featured along with Malaika and Arjun. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Commenting on the pictures, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Why didn’t you take a picture with me.” Arjun replied to her and said “Cause u were busy being social awkward and stylish at the same time.”

Sonam had earlier treated fans with pictures from the screening. She posted adorable pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja and wrote, “Parents night out to watch the amazing Night Manager.” Rhea gave a glimpse of the retro polaroids on her Instagram handle. 

Also read |The Night Manager review: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are solid, but Hotstar sabotages its own show by demanding an early check-out

The new web show  is based on the novel by John le Carré. Directed by Sussane Bier, the original version starred Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie and Elizabeth Debicki.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

The Night Manager opened to mixed reviews by critics and audiences. indianexpress.com gave the show three stars. A part of the review read, “Strong performances and an admittedly engaging plot ensure that The Night Manager finds a spot at the top of Hotstar’s heap of Hindi-language remakes. But when a streamer’s slate itself resembles a stack of last season’s clothes at the corner of your local Zara, praise like this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 16:11 IST
Next Story

Manu S Pillai writes: Karnataka BJP chief’s comments ignore the complexity of Tipu Sultan’s record

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya photos
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s Hindu wedding was a grand affair
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close