Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor enjoy a fun evening, Sobhita Dhulipala has a complaint

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped goofy pictures with Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The group reunited at the special screening of Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipalia and Aditya’s new web-series The Night Manager.

Sharing multiple pictures, Arjun wrote in the caption, “A night out with the family for #TheNightManager.” In one of the pictures, Arjun, Malaika and Sonam are seen laughing their hearts out while Malaika made a style statement. In another snap, Arjun and Rhea are featured along with Malaika and Arjun.

Commenting on the pictures, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Why didn’t you take a picture with me.” Arjun replied to her and said “Cause u were busy being social awkward and stylish at the same time.”

Sonam had earlier treated fans with pictures from the screening. She posted adorable pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja and wrote, “Parents night out to watch the amazing Night Manager.” Rhea gave a glimpse of the retro polaroids on her Instagram handle.

The new web show is based on the novel by John le Carré. Directed by Sussane Bier, the original version starred Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie and Elizabeth Debicki.

The Night Manager opened to mixed reviews by critics and audiences. indianexpress.com gave the show three stars. A part of the review read, “Strong performances and an admittedly engaging plot ensure that The Night Manager finds a spot at the top of Hotstar’s heap of Hindi-language remakes. But when a streamer’s slate itself resembles a stack of last season’s clothes at the corner of your local Zara, praise like this should be taken with a pinch of salt.