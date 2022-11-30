Arjun Kapoor slams Malaika Arora’s pregnancy rumours, calls it ‘absolutely unethical’: ‘Don’t dare to play with personal lives’

After speculation surrounding Malaika Arora’s supposed pregnancy went viral, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to slam the rumours. He called it the ‘lowest’ a person could go and said that people have been getting away with writing such articles.

Arjun shared a screenshot of the article and wrote, “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news.” He concluded with a warning to the website, “This is not done, don’t dare to play with our personal lives.” Arjun Kapoor has never hesitated to stand up for the people in his life, be it his sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor or his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for over five years. During his appearance on Koffee with Karan, he opened up on why he didn’t make their relationship public immediately. “It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that,” he had said, adding that a wedding wasn’t on the cards as yet, as he still wants to establish himself in his career.

On the work front, Malaika will make her OTT debut, Moving in with Malaika. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns.