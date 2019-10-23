Did Arjun Kapoor profess his love for Malaika Arora on her birthday?

Arjun Kapoor has often spoken about his bond with Malaika Arora. Now, on her birthday, Arjun posted an adorable photo that speaks volume about the equation the two share with each other. While Malaika seems to be taking a selfie, Arjun can be seen planting a kiss on the former’s head. As a caption, Arjun used a heart emoji.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika but denied the rumours of the two getting married any time soon.

“I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘Tu shaadi kab kar raha hai?’ (When are you getting married?) It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. Thirty-three for most people in India is a great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time,” Arjun said.

Malaika, on the other hand, expressed in an interview that she is happy with her life at this point in time.

“I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now,” the actor said in a Zoom TV interview.