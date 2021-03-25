scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora attend a cosy get-together with Karan Johar, Gauri Khan as Kareena Kapoor is ‘waiting for the weekend’. See inside pics

It was party time as Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor came together for some 'catching up'. However, it was Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's presence that got all the eyeballs.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
March 25, 2021 9:16:36 am
malika, arjun kapooor, karan johar, gauri khan, kareena and othersIt was a party night for Karan Johar and his besties but Kareena Kapoor was missing. (Photo: Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan /Instagram)

The weekend seems to have come early this time. On Wednesday night, Bollywood besties Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, and a few others came together for a party. While Kareena Kapoor was missing from the action, the actor did share an Instagram post earlier in the day, wishing for the weekend. Kareena, who welcomed her second son in February, wrote, “On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend.”

 

Karan shared a photo of himself along with Malaika and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Many more photos from the night were shared by Karan, Malaika, Maheep, Manish Malhotra and others.

Scroll to see all photos from the party night:

malaika, arjun, karan Karan Johar with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) maheep That was a full house with Gauri Khan also seen in the photo. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) Malaika Arora shared this selfie. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) manish, karisma, amrita, natasha Karisma Kapoor, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla with Manish. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Karan with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Malaika Arora. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar with Natasha Poonawalla. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) manisha amrita Manish Malhotra with Amrita Arora. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) manish, natasha Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Arjun has his kitty full at the moment with Bhoot Police, Sardar Ka Grandson and Ek Villain Returns.

