Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora bump into Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover in Paris, actor says ‘Yeh doglapan…’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are currently letting their hair down in Paris, also bumped into Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover in the city of romance.

Ashneer took to social media to wish Arjun a happy birthday and shared photos with the couple on his Instagram handle.

Calling Arjun ‘dashing’, Ashneer wrote, “@arjunkapoor is a true Kapoor – dashing, charming and super funny! Happy birthday dude!!” Arjun responded to the photo with a hilarious dig at Ashneer’s repeated use of the phrase ‘doglapan’ in Shark Tank and mentioned, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu??? Photo post karli aur wish bhi kar diya yeh to doglapan nahi achi baat hai… thanks fr the wishes my man… 🙏.”

Ashneer Grover posted another snap of the three of them together and captioned it, “Rendezvous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and ravishing @malaikaaroraofficial a Paris. ‘Tres gentil et tres jolie’!”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently wrapped The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Ek Villain’s sequel, Ek Villian Returns, in the pipeline.