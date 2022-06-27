scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora bump into Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover in Paris, actor says ‘Yeh doglapan…’

Here's what happened when Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora crossed paths with Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover in Paris.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 6:53:20 pm
arjun kapoor malaika aroraArjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ashneer Grover in Paris. (Photo: Ashneer/Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are currently letting their hair down in Paris, also bumped into Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover in the city of romance.

Ashneer took to social media to wish Arjun a happy birthday and shared photos with the couple on his Instagram handle.

Calling Arjun ‘dashing’, Ashneer wrote, “@arjunkapoor is a true Kapoor – dashing, charming and super funny! Happy birthday dude!!” Arjun responded to the photo with a hilarious dig at Ashneer’s repeated use of the phrase ‘doglapan’ in Shark Tank and mentioned, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu??? Photo post karli aur wish bhi kar diya yeh to doglapan nahi achi baat hai… thanks fr the wishes my man… 🙏.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Ashneer Grover posted another snap of the three of them together and captioned it, “Rendezvous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and ravishing @malaikaaroraofficial a Paris. ‘Tres gentil et tres jolie’!”

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently wrapped The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Ek Villain’s sequel, Ek Villian Returns, in the pipeline.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Bijlani’s family time in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement