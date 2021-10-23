scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Arjun Kapoor wants to make Malaika Arora smile on her birthday, she says ‘Clearly, I’m making you smile’. See photo

On Malaika Arora's birthday, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her with a sweet message and an adorable photograph.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 23, 2021 12:34:00 pm
arjun kapoor malaika aroraArjun Kapoor has a sweet message for Malaika Arora on her birthday. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram Saturday to wish rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora on her birthday. Arjun shared an adorable photo of the couple with a sweet caption.

Arjun’s caption read, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile… May this year you smile the mostest…”  To this, Malaika replied, “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic 😉.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a close friend of the couple, jumped in the comments section for the photo credit. “I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji.” Arjun then replied to her via his Instagram stories. He wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan only asking you to take my pictures now.” He also added, “Blocking you dates for 2/3 photoshoots… at Mehboob as always.”

arjun kapoor Arjun had a fun exchange with Kareena via Instagram stories.

Earlier this year, Arjun spoke about his personal life to Film Companion and said, “I don’t try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there… And I’ve been in that situation where I’ve seen things pan out publicly and it’s not always very nice, because there are kids affected.”

He added, “I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she’s comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face.”

On the film front, Arjun will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey.

