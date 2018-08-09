Have you seen these photos of Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Akshay Kumar?

Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Akshay Kumar shared these photos on social media today. Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Akshay Kumar shared these photos on social media today.

Here we are, with today’s social media post updates. Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Akshay Kumar, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and many more shared something today on their Instagram account.

Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie today and wrote, “Using #thejoker aka @jaredleto to hide the new mane!!! #IndiasMostWanted #newlook #superstoked !!! Apparently it’s also my pout tribute to @karanjohar !!!.” Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie today and wrote, “Using #thejoker aka @jaredleto to hide the new mane!!! #IndiasMostWanted #newlook #superstoked !!! Apparently it’s also my pout tribute to @karanjohar !!!.”

Sharing a photo of himself and son Laksshya Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “#throwbackthursday #poutgoals #love #cuteness #year1.” Sharing a photo of himself and son Laksshya Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “#throwbackthursday #poutgoals #love #cuteness #year1.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared a childhood photo on her Instagram story. Janhvi Kapoor shared a childhood photo on her Instagram story.

Krystle D’Souza posted a couple of stunning photos today. Krystle D’Souza posted a couple of stunning photos today.

The actor looks so beautiful here. Isn’t it? The actor looks so beautiful here. Isn’t it?

Preity Zinta shared this photo from Koi Mil Gaya sets. “Back to school ! Remember this guys @hrithikroshan @suzkr Hahahhaha ! 🤩🤪😍🤩 #Throwback #Koimilgaya #fun #happiness #shoot,” read the caption.

Akshay Kumar looks super excited for his upcoming film Gold. He shared this still from the film today. Akshay Kumar looks super excited for his upcoming film Gold. He shared this still from the film today.

A new poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu was shared today by A new poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu was shared today by Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

