Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Have you seen these photos of Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Akshay Kumar?

Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Akshay Kumar, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and many more shared something on their social media accounts today.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: August 9, 2018 7:16:45 pm
Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Akshay Kumar social media photo Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Akshay Kumar shared these photos on social media today.

Here we are, with today’s social media post updates. Arjun Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Akshay Kumar, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and many more shared something today on their Instagram account.

arjun kapoor Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie today and wrote, “Using #thejoker aka @jaredleto to hide the new mane!!! #IndiasMostWanted #newlook #superstoked !!! Apparently it’s also my pout tribute to @karanjohar !!!.” Tusshar Kapoor, Laksshya Kapoor Sharing a photo of himself and son Laksshya Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “#throwbackthursday #poutgoals #love #cuteness #year1.” Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor shared a childhood photo on her Instagram story. Krystle D'souza Krystle D’Souza posted a couple of stunning photos today. Krystle D'souza The actor looks so beautiful here. Isn’t it? Preity Zinta Preity Zinta shared this photo from Koi Mil Gaya sets. “Back to school ! Remember this guys @hrithikroshan @suzkr Hahahhaha ! 🤩🤪😍🤩 #Throwback #Koimilgaya #fun #happiness #shoot,” read the caption. akshay kumar Akshay Kumar looks super excited for his upcoming film Gold. He shared this still from the film today. Batti Gul Meter Chalu A new poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu was shared today by Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement